Armed suspect who shot at deputies found dead after barricading inside Manatee County home

An armed suspect who barricaded inside a Manatee County home in the 800 block of 63rd Avenue West was found dead after a three-hour stand-off, according to deputies.

What we know:

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said detectives with its violent crimes task force were serving a search warrant when a person behind a closed door fired multiple shots at deputies.

Deputies were able to take cover and get out of the home unharmed, officials said.

Neighboring homes were evacuated, and they said the SWAT team was trying to make contact with the man inside. However, after a more than three-hour standoff, the SWAT team went inside the home and found the suspect dead.

MCSO said 63rd Avenue West is closed in both directions between 5th Street West and 13th Street West as their investigation continues.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not identified the suspect or said why they were serving a search warrant at the home.