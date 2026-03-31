Armed person prompts SWAT activation in Pinellas Park
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - The Pinellas Park Police Department says it is at the scene of an armed person.
What we know:
The armed subject is near Briar Ridge Rd and Cedar Brook Drive S.
Police said the situation started shortly after 11:30 a.m.
The SWAT team has been activated.
What we don't know:
It is unknown why there is an armed person near Briar Ridge Rd and Cedar Brook Drive S.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This article was written with information in a Pinellas Park Police Department press release.