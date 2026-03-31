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Armed person prompts SWAT activation in Pinellas Park

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Published  March 31, 2026 1:24pm EDT
Pinellas Park
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • An armed person is near Briar Ridge Rd and Cedar Brook Drive S. in Pinellas Park, according to police. 
    • Law enforcement officers and the SWAT team are on scene. 
    • This is a developing situation. 

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - The Pinellas Park Police Department says it is at the scene of an armed person. 

What we know:

The armed subject is near Briar Ridge Rd and Cedar Brook Drive S. 

Police said the situation started shortly after 11:30 a.m. 

The SWAT team has been activated. 

What we don't know:

It is unknown why there is an armed person near Briar Ridge Rd and Cedar Brook Drive S.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source: This article was written with information in a Pinellas Park Police Department press release. 


 

Pinellas ParkCrime and Public Safety