Armed person prompts SWAT activation in Pinellas Park

The Brief An armed person is near Briar Ridge Rd and Cedar Brook Drive S. in Pinellas Park, according to police. Law enforcement officers and the SWAT team are on scene. This is a developing situation.



The Pinellas Park Police Department says it is at the scene of an armed person.

What we know:

The armed subject is near Briar Ridge Rd and Cedar Brook Drive S.

Police said the situation started shortly after 11:30 a.m.

The SWAT team has been activated.

What we don't know:

It is unknown why there is an armed person near Briar Ridge Rd and Cedar Brook Drive S.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This article was written with information in a Pinellas Park Police Department press release.



