Armed vehicle burglary suspect caught after running from Sarasota police

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The Brief A Sarasota police investigation led to the arrest of an 18-year-old man who ran from officers after breaking into a vehicle. Surveillance from a sheriff's office helicopter tracked the fleeing teen before law enforcement caught him near a local street intersection. Authorities later found a loaded handgun hidden behind a nearby home following a secondary search of the neighborhood.



A suspected Sarasota car burglar ran but could not hide from police early Saturday morning.

Sarasota police investigation

What we know:

According to the Sarasota Police Department, officers went to the area of South Osprey Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday after receiving a report of a suspicious person who was armed with a firearm.

The resident told police that he heard noises outside his home, and when he opened his front door, he saw a man, later identified as 18-year-old Jaquez Burrows, standing next to his brother’s vehicle with the driver’s-side door open.

Police said the resident also told them that he saw what appeared to be a holster in Burrow’s waistband.

The resident went back inside and called 911 and Burrows left the area, according to SPD.

Dispatch told officers that the suspect was wearing black clothing and a ski mask and riding a black scooter.

Suspect captured

Dig deeper:

After seeing a person matching that description traveling south on Alta Vista Street and South Orange Avenue on a scooter, officers set up a perimeter and asked the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office to help in the search with its helicopter, Air 1.

Authorities said Burrows ran from officers for several minutes but was tracked by Air 1 and arrested by officers near Pomelo Avenue and Alta Vista Street.

A booking photo from the Sarasota County Jail shows 18-year-old Jaquez Burrows. Authorities arrested the teen on Saturday following a vehicle burglary and a brief pursuit monitored by a sheriff's office helicopter crew. Courtesy of the Sarasota Polic Expand

While searching Burrows, officers said they found two 13-round Glock handgun magazines in his pocket, but no gun.

Police said they also recovered a large amount of cash from Burrows’ pocket.

Officers did a follow-up canvas of the area around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday and found a firearm in a holster behind a home near where Burrows was arrested.

Officers said they found 13 rounds of .40-caliber ammunition in the magazine that was in the firearm.

Burrows was charged with burglary of an unoccupied vehicle and misdemeanor charges of loitering and prowling and resisting an officer without violence.

Unconfirmed weapon details

What we don't know:

Police have not yet confirmed if the loaded handgun recovered behind the home belongs to Burrows. While the weapon was collected as evidence, officials are waiting for the results of a DNA analysis to definitively link the firearm to the suspect.

Evidence collected by Sarasota Police officers shows a Glock Model 23 Gen 4 .40-caliber handgun inside a holster found hidden behind a neighborhood home. Officials submitted the weapon for DNA analysis following the arrest of a teen. Image is courtes Expand

What's next:

The firearm was collected as evidence and submitted for DNA analysis.