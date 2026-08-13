Florida woman fights off man accused of attacking her while jogging: ‘She did good’

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The Brief A 22-year-old man is accused of tackling a woman jogging along Tynes Blvd in Middleburg, Florida, pulling her into the woods to assault her. The victim fought back and escaped to a nearby home to call 911, sparking a massive law enforcement response. Clay County deputies, assisted by alert neighbors and a state trooper, captured the suspect within 30 minutes.



A woman jogging in Florida fought off an attacker who dragged her into the woods Tuesday morning, leading to a swift community-wide search that landed the suspect in custody within 30 minutes, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Clay County assault arrest

What we know:

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said an adult woman was jogging along Tynes Blvd in the Two Creeks area of Middleburg when she passed a man she did not recognize.

The sheriff explained that the man, identified as 22-year-old Jayson Thomas, grabbed her from behind, pulled her into the woods, threw her down and began to forcibly remove her clothes, according to deputies.

According to CCSO, the victim fought him off, ran to a nearby home and had residents call 911. Investigators said Thomas ran from the woods into a neighborhood, cut through several backyards, changed his clothes and ran into an occupied home in the Pine Ridge area.

Homeowners who did not know Thomas confronted him, causing him to run away again before deputies caught him shortly after. Officials said Tynes Elementary School was briefly placed on a "hold" status out of caution, though the incident was unrelated to the school.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim. Investigators are also working to determine if Thomas is connected to any other unreported incidents in the area.

Sheriff praises victim's response

What they're saying:

Sheriff Michelle Cook praised the victim's extraordinary courage during the harrowing ordeal. "There's no easy way to describe the courage it takes to fight back during such a horrifying and frightening situation, but our victim found that courage," Cook said. "Her strength and bravery is nothing short of remarkable and helped bring our suspect to justice."

When asked what advice she has for anyone in a similar situation, Cook urged people to do whatever it takes. "Fight, scream, poke, prod, kick, bite. You know, what I would tell people, anybody who is, if somebody is attempting to abduct you, do not go willingly. That never ends well. This woman did just that. She kicked and fought. She did good. She did really good."

Cook noted that the victim was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and is recovering.

"This victim was so brave today and I’ve spoken to the victim’s mother who says she is doing fine. She’s obviously shaken, but she will be okay and we are very thankful for that," Cook said.

Law enforcement pursuit

The backstory:

During the foot pursuit, a 60-year-old deputy relentlessly pursued Thomas through the neighborhood. On bodycam video recorded after the arrest, a deputy asked Thomas why he was out of breath if he was just walking, to which the deputy noted, "I wouldn’t be smiling. You let a 60-year-old man run you down."

Courtesy: Clay County Sheriff's Office

Cook commended the massive effort across agencies and the public, noting that a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and undercover narcotics detectives all joined the search after receiving tips from local residents.

"If somebody is this bold at 10 a.m. to grab someone walking down the sidewalk, we may have other victims out there," Cook said, urging any other potential victims to step forward.

Thomas was charged with kidnapping, attempted sexual battery, burglary to an occupied residence and resisting without violence.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the SaferWatch app or by contacting First Coast Crime Stoppers at TIPS.