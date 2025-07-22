Army Reservist from Largo dies in Germany from severe electrical burns

The Brief Specialist Jaylin Perez died in Germany after he was injured during a logistics operation. He suffered severe electrical burns on July 2 and died at a burn hospital on July 8. He was deployed overseas for ‘Operation Atlantic Resolve.'



The U.S. Army Europe and Africa announced Specialist Jaylin Perez, 32, died from injuries sustained in a railway incident near Berlin, Germany.

What we know:

Specialist Perez was found unresponsive by members of his unit while conducting a cargo security inspection of U.S. military equipment on July 2.

First responders in Germany rushed him to the Accident Burn Hospital in Berlin, where he received treatment for severe electrical burns. However, he later succumbed to those injuries.

What they're saying:

The commanding general of the 200th Military Police Command, Major General Susie Kuilan said, "He was more than a teammate; he was a valued member of our Army and Army Reserve family."

Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, commanding general of U.S. Army V Corps, added, "we are deeply saddened by his passing and, as always, we are grateful for the rapid and professional support of German first responders and doctors."

The backstory:

He was deployed in support of ‘Operation Atlantic Resolve,’ which supports U.S. defense and security efforts in Europe. That mission was launched after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Sergeant Austin Busch at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs shared a statement from Specialist Perez's family saying during his military career, he deployed twice in support of that mission, which deters Russian aggression along NATO's Eastern European flank.

They added, "His legacy will endure in the hearts of those who served beside him and those who loved him."

Specialist Perez was posthumously awarded the Army Commendation Medal.

What's next:

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is actively coordinating with local law enforcement agencies to provide and escort Specialist Perez's remains from either MacDill Air Force Base or Tampa International Airport to Serenity Funeral Home and Gardens. They have not released a date for that.