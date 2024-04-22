Arrest made after FBI operation in Clearwater

Investigators made an arrest just hours after an FBI operation took over Sunset Point Road in Clearwater on Monday evening.

The FBI's Tampa office said officials were conducting "court authorized activity" in the 2000 block of Sunset Point Road.

A few hours after that, they said they took a person into custody without incident.

Authorities have not said what the operation was related to, but FBI agents and officers with the Clearwater Police Department were seen at the location.

Clearwater police confirmed they were assisting the FBI with their investigation.