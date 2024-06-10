Artists behind free little art gallery hope it sparks imagination

In their daily work, Wendy Fetzer Mazza and Katie White create art on a larger scale for homes and businesses.

But lately they have been painting on much smaller canvases.

The two artists have opened a free little art gallery along West Sunset Drive in South Tampa.

"I said I want to do something outside of what I normally do. I want to connect with the community. And wouldn't it be fun if we could create a small little art gallery," said White.

"They're kind of like the little free libraries where you can come. You can leave your art, you can take art, you can just enjoy the art. They're kind of a community outreach so that people feel like they have a lot more exposure and accessibility to art," said Fetzer Mazza.

There are also figurines of small-scale people inside the gallery.

"So, if you get down at eye level with the people, the art actually looks fuller sized. And right now, we have some watercolor pieces. Some acrylic pieces. And it changes daily. There are always new things," said Fetzer Mazza.

It opens the door to artists of all abilities.

"Not everyone has the chance to be in a big gallery somewhere, but this little gallery is made of heart and soul, and everybody has an opportunity to be in it. To be seen and to be heard," said White.

They especially love to see the kids take the art and offer their own contributions.

"A little girl came running up to me. She's like, somebody finally took it. They took my art. And I think that's powerful. That child is never going to forget that moment that somebody wanted her creation. And if that's something we can instill in little minds around our community, that's magical. And that's what this is all about," said White.

For more information about the free little art gallery, you can go to @freelittleartgallery_tampa on Instagram.