Artists see St. Pete gallery as 'microcosm of the world'

Salt Creek Arts is a unique art gallery and studio in downtown St. Petersburg, home to a community where artists can work together and bounce ideas off each other.

"Every artist we have has a story and I like to think of our gallery as a microcosm of the world," said co-owner Shelly Reale.

Salt Creek Arts has a small retail area for customers to shop. It is also a working studio for Shelly, a ceramicist and photographer, and Amy Hahn, a jewelry and gift artist.

"We are lucky because we do completely different art, but still you have a sounding board if you do have a question about art," offered Amy.

The gallery also showcases the work of Shelly’s husband and Salt Creek Arts co-owner Nick Reale. Nick is a woodturner who designs bowls and furniture.

You can also find the work of painters Dane Capo and Bob Ribits in the gallery, as well as graffiti artist Billy Nance and ceramicist Teresa Mandala.

INFO: Salt Creek Arts is located at 1499 Beach Dr. S.E. in St. Petersburg. For more information, visit www.saltcreekarts.com