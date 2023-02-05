1 shot, killed at DeSoto County Fair, association says

The Arcadia Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night at the DeSoto County Fair.

Police say at least one person was shot in what appears to be an isolated incident.

Few details have been released, but officers say there is no threat to the public.

The DeSoto County Fair Association says the person who was shot has died.

In a Facebook post, the DeSoto County Fair Association expressed its "heartfelt condolences to the family of the young man who lost his life last night."

READ: Group allegedly threatens to shoot 3 at Sarasota County Fair, deputies say

It also decided to close the midway on Sunday.

However, the livestock grooming contest at 4 p.m. and the Jr. Miss DeSoto pageant at 7 p.m.

The shows will have extremely limited access to the public with only contestants, exhibitors and family members of such allowed in attendance.

READ: Sarasota police increase security after 18-year-old shot at county fair

These areas will also be heavily guarded with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

The Little Miss (7-9) and our Princess division (10-13) pageants will be postponed for a later date.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Arcadia Police Department at 863-494-2222.