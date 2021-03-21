1 hospitalized following shooting at Sarasota County Fairgrounds

An 18-year-old male was seriously injured Saturday night after being shot at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds shortly after 10 p.m., according to the Sarasota Police Department.

The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries and was in stable condition Sunday morning after undergoing surgery.

According to police, there is no direct threat to the public and they do not think this was a random encounter between the shooter and the vicitm.

The shooter has not been taken into custody.

Sarasota Police detectives are asking anyone with information or video, to please call the Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.

