Group allegedly threatens to shoot 3 at Sarasota County Fair, deputies say

The Sarasota County Fair is stepping up security after a group of people from Manatee County allegedly threatened to shoot three people Saturday night at the fair.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the threat, which it says is unsubstantiated, and stresses that it was made toward three specific people, not the fair itself.

Deputies say the alleged threat may involve ‘Orbeez’ guns, which are toy guns that fire soft-pellet projectiles, and have gained popularity on social media.

The fair already enhanced security measures in place after an 18-year-old suffered serious injures in a shooting at the fair last year.

SCSO says in addition to having more security at the fair, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office drone unit will be on-site and magnetometers will be at each entry point.

The Sarasota County Fair will also have private security on-site and they have been notified of the situation.

The Sarasota County Fair runs through March 27.