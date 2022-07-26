Author Katherine Center's new book "The Bodyguard" previewed at Oxford Exchange

article

She's been called the reigning queen of comfort reads. New York Times bestselling author Katherine Center is appearing at an event Wednesday night at Oxford Exchange in Tampa to preview her latest book, "The Bodyguard," and she gave FOX 13 a sneak peek at what's in store.

The book is about an executive protection agent named Hannah. She protects some of the most mega-successful, but her small stature shouldn't fool you. Underestimating her could be deadly.

Actor Jack Stapleton made that mistake when he hires her firm to provide him with bodyguard protection as a stalker puts him on edge. Hannah and her colleagues prefer to stay in the background, but in order to not scare his family, he gets Hannah's boss to agree to the ruse of her pretending to be his girlfriend.

That's the setup for a suspenseful, tense, and exciting storyline.

Author Katherine Center is behind this and more than half a dozen other novels, including "what you With For," "Things You Save in a Fire," and "How to Walk Away." She's been compared to Nora Ephron and Jane Austen.

Katherine recently gave a TEDx talk on how stories teach empathy. Her work has appeared in USA Today, InStyle, Redbook, People, The Atlantic, Real Simple, and more. She lives in Houston with her husband and two kids.

To hear more about Katherine Center's book "The Bodyguard" from the author herself, get tickets to her event at Oxford Exchange at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/katherine-center-the-bodyguard-tickets-314912099567.