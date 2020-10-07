Authorities release video showing disturbing attack on LAPD officer inside Harbor Station

Authorities Wednesday released surveillance video that shows a Los Angeles Police officer being attacked inside the department’s Harbor Station.

According to the LAPD, on Sept. 26 around 9:59 p.m., a man, later identified as 29-year-old Jose Guzman, entered the front lobby of the station where he was met by a uniformed desk officer. The video shows Guzman engage with the officer in a physical altercation by punching him on the face causing the officer to fall backward onto the floor.

"While on the ground Guzman began to struggle over the officer’s gun and managed to remove the gun from the officer’s holster and gain control of the gun," LAPD wrote in a press release. "Guzman continued his assault and hit the officer on the head with the gun causing lacerations and immediate bleeding."

An on-duty Assistant Watch Commander responded to the front lobby and the injured officer warned that the suspect had his gun. At that time, the Assistant Watch Commander fired shots at Guzman, who was not struck by gunfire and fled the station in his vehicle.

A pursuit ensued and officers eventually caught up to Guzman and he was placed under arrest.

Police allegedly recovered a loaded 9mm Berretta semi-automatic pistol from Guzman’s vehicle.

Guzman was charged with two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a semiautomatic firearm, along with one count each of second-degree robbery, evading and resisting an officer, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The injured officer was treated at UCLA Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries and later released, police said.

The case remains under investigation.

