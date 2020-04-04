Baby alligator found with drugs, cash, guns in Florida arrest

article

Florida authorities tracking a stolen car also discovered a little something unexpected — a baby alligator being kept as a pet.

It all began when a deputy ran a license plate and discovered a stolen car. The deputy followed the car to a Lake Mary home and stopped a separate car attempting to leave the driveway.

Courtesy: Seminole County Sheriff's Office

Deputies found guns, heroin and cocaine in the car. Inside the house, investigators found the baby alligator being kept illegally along with more drugs and guns.

At a Friday news conference, Sheriff Dennis Lemma said, "Make no mistake, any criminals thinking they can use our coronavirus emergency to take advantage, know that our dedicated men and women are keeping our neighborhoods safe."

Courtesy: Seminole County Sheriff's Office

Four suspects were arrested.