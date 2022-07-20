Baby dolphin tangled in crab trap on Clearwater Beach

Rescue attempts are underway to help free a young dolphin tangled in a crab trap on Clearwater Beach.

According to Clearwater Fire Rescue, lifeguards noticed an adult dolphin circling around in shallow water just south of Pier 60 early Wednesday afternoon.

(Clearwater Fire Rescue)

When they looked closer, they found a baby dolphin tangled in the remnants of a crab trap.

Rescuers are hoping the adult, which they believe may be the mother, will return.

Lifeguards are currently in the water with the young dolphin, which they say is around 60 pounds. Wildlife experts from Clearwater Marine Aquarium are also on the scene.

Still image from video of baby dolphin being cared for after becoming caught in crab trap off Clearwater Beach (Clearwater Fire Rescue)

The rescue is reminiscent of the story of Winter the dolphin, who got her famous prosthetic tail after she was caught in a crab trap line near Cape Canaveral back in 2005. She went on to inspire a book called "Dolphin Tale" and eventually starred in the movie of the same name, which chronicled the story of her recovery. She was the most famous resident of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, and passed away in Nov. 2021 at the age of 16.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.