Baby girl left at Houston fire station hours after she was born

A newborn baby was dropped off at a fire station in southwest Houston just hours after she was born.

Authorities say a "visibly upset" woman went to a fire station in southwest Houston around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and dropped off the baby, telling firefighters the newborn was just an hour old.

Police say because of the Baby Moses law, firefighters did not try to detain or question the female, and she left.

The baby was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but police say there were no obvious signs of any health problems. Paramedics said the baby appeared to have been born within the last several hours.

"The main thing with the Baby Moses Law is that if somebody has a child, and they are unable to care for it, that they leave it at a place of safety. We're more concerned the safety of the child than figuring out who they belong to at that point," says HPD Lt. Crowson.

CPS and Juvenile investigators will conduct a follow up investigation.