Realtors worry Canadian snowbirds may flee the Bay Area as tensions rise

Some real estate experts worry the market could be seeing a troubling trend of Canadians who have homes in Florida selling their properties amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Canada.

While many of the reports have been anecdotal, the possibility of Canadian snowbirds leaving Florida could impact the market. Canadians are the top foreign home buyers in the U.S., and 41% of them purchase property in Florida.

What they're saying:

Vincent Arcuri, a realtor who owns Real Brokerage in Tampa , believes most families will be patient but explained why the news is worrisome.

"To alienate that group of people would have a huge negative impact. Especially with it being the last thing Florida needs right now after the hurricanes and the insurance crisis, is to have a large group like that deciding to put their properties on the market in an already flooded market," Arcuri said.

Arcuri added that most Canadians in Florida own condominiums, and he believes selling now would be short-sighted.

"Because you've got an overabundance [of condos], there's more inventory now than there's been in the last 25 years," Arcuri said.

Christopher Davidge, with the Canadian Snowbird Association, is a Toronto-native and owns a home in St. Petersburg . He said he's spoken with several other snowbirds and is urging patience.

"There are some people who are feeling a little bit uneasy and less than comfortable, and so they're making some changes in their lives," Davidge said, adding he still feels confident in Florida living. "There's no reason why things are suddenly going to get dramatically changed. There's going to be some adjustments, but I think, for the most part, people want to continue to be able to be welcomed down south."

The impact, meanwhile, might extend beyond the real estate market. Airlines have reportedly reduced seat capacity between Tampa International Airport and Canadian cities by 12%.

