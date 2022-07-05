Baked in the Burg, St. Petersburg wholesale bakery specializes in deep-dish cookies

Baked in the Burg is a wholesale and specialty order bakery located in downtown St. Petersburg.

"We sell to different businesses around town, and we also take appointments and do a bunch of markets," said the co-owner of Baked in the Burg, Ashlea O’Connor.

The local bakery gets a large portion of sales for their five-ounce deep-dish cookies.

"We stuff them with ingredients, and we top them as well," shared Ashlea.

Baked in the Burg also makes custom cakes, cupcakes and pastries.

"We’ve done weddings, birthdays, bachelorette parties, retirement parties and even summer camps," added co-owner Maddie Blake. "We can make something that if you go down the street to a grocery store, they aren’t going to have.".

To order cookies online, get information on their next pop-up event or to place a specialty order visit: baked-in-the-burg.square.site.