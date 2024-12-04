Bake'n Babes serves up delicious desserts from Davis Islands bakery

Bake’n Babes is a Davis Islands bakery that serves over-the-top desserts and award-winning cookies. The shop itself is an explosion of pink with flowers, couches, cabinets and pillows.

"I just wanted to create something that was fun and cheery, and made you smile when you walked in," said Julie Curry, the owner and founder.

Curry founded Bake’n Babes 11 years ago when she started selling at local markets in Ybor City and Hyde Park. Over time, the name has become synonymous with delicious cookies and desserts in Tampa.

Curry now has two locations: The one on Davis Islands and one inside Amalie Arena.

Everything at Bake’n Babes is made in-house from scratch. Cookies, brownies and milkshakes are mainstays on the menu.

They even have a "Freak Shake" that changes themes every month. December’s is a gingerbread house on top of a milkshake.

Bake’n Babes is open seven days a week. For more information and a full menu, visit www.bakenbabes.com.

