Bill proposed in Florida could allow hand-counted ballots

Technology might be taken out of the election process here in Florida if a new bill passes during the 2024 legislative session, which was filed a year before the upcoming Presidential election.

Under current law, counties must use electronic or what are known as "electromechanical" systems to tabulate votes. But this new bill would allow votes to be counted by hand.

"It is very important because we want people to get out, vote and have trust that when they cast that ballot, it will be counted according to their wishes," said State Rep. Berny Jacques (R-Seminole).

The legislation would also prevent the Florida Department of State from authorizing voting systems that use hardware or software designed, owned, or licensed by foreign companies.

"There are a lot of individuals who believe, in their heart of hearts, and have run different models, that show hand-counting may be a more accurate way of tabulating votes when it’s done at the precinct level, and it’s in a controlled setting," Rep. Jacques said.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a senate bill after the 2022 legislative session aimed at strengthening election integrity. It established the office of election crimes and security and increased penalties for violation of election laws.

Florida lawmakers say this bill, allowing ballots to be counted by hand, goes one step further in securing elections.

"Not only does this bill proactively secure our elections, but it instills confidence in our elections," said Rep. Jacques.