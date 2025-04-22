Banquet on the Beach benefitting CFY Pinellas this Friday night

The Brief The CFY Banquet on the Beach is set for this Friday night at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort on Clearwater Beach. It benefits CFY Pinellas, which works to elevate the youth of Pinellas County through access to athletics and other skill-building programs.



There will be quite the party this Friday night at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort on Clearwater Beach. It's the CFY Banquet on the Beach.

The vibe is beach casual – dressed down, shoes optional. The entire event is on the beach.

It all benefits CFY Pinellas. The mission is to elevate the youth of Pinellas County through access to athletics and other skill-building programs.

FOX 13 talked with Olympic medalist Brooke Bennett about her role at CFY Pinellas and her big party on the beach on Friday night.

"All the funds we raise for the banquet directly go back into the community to help those kids," Bennett said.

