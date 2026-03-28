Barefoot teen breaks into gas station using rock: HCSO

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The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says a teen was arrested for using a rock to break into a Shell gas station.

HCSO says William Dooley, 17, broke into a Shell gas station around 4:00 a.m. on Thursday morning. Security cameras show the moment Dooley allegedly broke into the gas station while barefoot and stole a cash register with hundreds of dollars in it. Security alarms sent deputies to 6912 Big Bend Road, where they located Dooley running from the business.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

HCSO says Dooley ignored commands and ran for a short while, until deputies caught up to him and arrested him.

What's next:

This is still an active investigation, and HCSO will provide updates when they become available.