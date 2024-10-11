Barrier Islands ask for support as recovery continues

On City Island, Ashley Gauthier worked to clean up New Pass Grill on Friday morning.

"Our bait shop got a little bit during Helene, but the grill stood strong. This go-around, a little bit different," she told FOX 13.

It’s the most damage the Sarasota landmark has seen since 1929.

"We love our tourists and we love the fishermen that come in, and we just love giving back to our community as much as they love giving back to us," said Gauthier.

Rebuilding will take time.

"We are here. We are going to clean up. We are going to come back 10 times better and rebuild even stronger," she said.

They’re not alone.

Old Salty Dog on City Island was getting ready to reopen after repairs from hurricane Helene.

After Milton, it’s just a shell of itself.

Around St. Armand’s Circle, signs of strong winds and storm surge are everywhere.

The result of back-to-back hurricanes two weeks apart.

So another round of restoration begins.

To the south on Siesta Key, where Helene brought devastating storm surge, wind appeared to cause the most damage as Milton came ashore.

"It was better than what we anticipated leaving. Leaving, we didn’t know what we could come back to. We didn’t know if we would still be here. So we didn’t know where we would be. Who we would see again," said Steve Skimerton SKOB’s bar manager.

After returning, employees of Siesta Key Oyster Bar found their building still standing.

"It has been an up and down road. Waves of emotions. We have been crying, we have been smiling, we have been so thankful, honestly very blessed," said Samantha Lemmer, the general manager.

Kristin Hale, the Director of Operations, says the area will come together.

"I think we all have that mentality out here. It’s always the village. We definitely care about our neighbors. Some of them have gotten it a lot worse than. We are lucky," she said.

They will reopen the outside of their restaurant, once power comes back on.

Restoration on the inside from Helene will continue.

The area has been through a lot.

Sarasota County Commissioner Mike Moran said it is still strong and will be open once more.

"Just a few short days ago we were looking at 15 foot of surge. That would have been life alerting for this community, but that didn’t come. It’s important now to get this debris cleaned up, get back to commerce," said Commissioner Moran.

Support will be needed not just for today or tomorrow, but for a long time to come.

"We need as much support as we can get. Just everyone coming out and helping each other, just support your local businesses. Come together as a team and stay hopeful. That’s all we can really do. Just stay hopeful. We will see another day, and we will just keep going," said Lemmer.

