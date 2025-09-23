Barry Manilow bringing farewell tour to Tampa
TAMPA - Singing legend Barry Manilow is bringing his farewell tour to Tampa.
The GRAMMY, TONY and EMMY award-winning icon is scheduled to perform at Benchmark International Arena on Jan. 8, 2026 at 7 p.m.
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 12: Singer Barry Manilow performs onstage during the "Manilow: The Last Seattle Concert" at Climate Pledge Arena on July 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)
Tickets for the tour go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m.
For fans looking to elevate their concert experience, VIP packages will be available for select shows starting Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
For all dates, tickets, and VIP packages, click here.
The Source: Information for this story was provided in a press releae to FOX 13 News.