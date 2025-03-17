Bay Area beach towns named among the best in the South by Southern Living

The Brief Two Bay Area beach towns were named among the best in the South by Southern Living. Anna Maria Island and Siesta Key were ranked No. 11 and 15 respectively. A third-party surveyed Southern Living consumers in July and August 2024 to compile the list.



Southern Living’s list of 50 Best Beach Towns in the South is out and two from the Bay Area made the cut.

Anna Maria Island and Siesta Key were named No. 11 and No. 15 respectively.

How Southern Living came up with its list

A third-party, Proof Insights, conducted an online survey among Southern Living consumers, asking them to rate their favorite places across the South.

The survey was done between July 10 and August 21, 2024, with more than 10,000 respondents.

Anna Maria Island:

Southern Living called Anna Maria Island "a true Florida escape."

The magazine touted the community for preserving its authentic atmosphere by avoiding high-rises, chain stores and fast-food restaurants.

Instead, it repurposes brightly painted historic homes and buildings on Pine Avenue for markets, bakeries, and boutiques.

Siesta Key:

Southern Living stated that while Siesta Key was impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Siesta Key is on its way to recovery.

The magazine credited the beach town for not wasting an inch of its 3.5 square miles. It has three beaches, and a variety of shops and restaurants.

Plus, a free trolley, the 77 Seaside Islander, makes it easy to get around.

Click here to see Southern Living’s full list of the 50 Best Beach Towns in the South.

The Source: This story was written with information posted on Southern Living's website.

