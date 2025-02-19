Sarasota County beach named best in America, 4th in the world

The Brief Siesta Beach was named the top beach in America by Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor also ranked Siesta Beach as the fourth-best beach in the world. Clearwater Beach ranked No. 6 on Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Beaches in America list.



A Bay Area beach is making national and international headlines.

No. 1 beach in America:

Siesta Beach, located on Siesta Key in Sarasota County, has been named the best beach in America and fourth in the world by Tripadvisor.

The travel website credited the beach's white sand, clear water and stunning sunsets with its decision to rank it at the top of America’s beaches.

Beach goers and sun worshipers enjoy the sand and the water of Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota, Florida. Siesta Key has been named top beach in the U.S. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

Tripadvisor also said public transportation makes it easy to get to, and it has wheelchair access and plenty of shops and restaurants nearby.

Clearwater Beach ranked No. 6 on Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Beaches in America list.

In South Florida, Bahia Honda State Park in the Florida Keys was ranked 10th in the country.

Click here to see Tripadvisor's full Best of the Best Beaches list.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by Tripadvisor.

