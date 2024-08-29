Bay Area boy hits Broadway with 'Lion King' role

Two years ago, a family trip to watch "The Lion King" musical on Broadway changed Jacob Pham’s life.

"He had this special connection, where he came out and said the music is so beautiful and one day I’m going to be on that stage," Jacob’s mother Ngoc Pham said. "From there, there was a light. This was his mission."

Amazingly, the 12-year-old accomplished his mission, debuting as Young Simba last week.

"A lot was going through my head. I was so excited to just get to have this opportunity and to be on that stage," Jacob Pham said. "Once that first song hit me, it just hit me. I was just in shock, and I was just amazed."

That amazement was felt by everyone involved in Jacob’s journey to Broadway.

"At first you get all emotional because it’s Broadway and that opening is all grand. It got me when he was doing ‘I Can’t Wait To Be King.' I was like ‘holy cow, this kid on Broadway,’" Orlando Pena said.

Pena attended opening night and runs Ovations Dance Academy in Tampa. He’s no stranger to Broadway, having run a studio in New York for 24 years. Jacob was one of his first students in Tampa and has participated in most of the academy’s musical theater shows, including Lion King Jr. last year.

"You kind of just know. There’s a little voice in your head, like there’s something special about this young man or young girl," Pena said. "He was just absorbing it. He just embraced it completely."

Jacob’s journey began with a natural talent for playing music on the piano by ear. He then wanted to sing while playing. His first musical theater exposure came at a community school of the arts program at Corbett Preparatory School.

PREVIOUS: 6-year-old musician juggles Lego, Hot Wheels with piano, drums, ukulele

"Jacob is one of those special people. You can feel his energy," Corbett Prep’s Theater Director Seth Travaglino said. "What makes him special is how he seeks knowledge on his own. He’s not content standing still."

Jacob was the lead in a handful of shows at Corbett. When Travaglino, who’s been involved in theater for 25 years, heard about Jacob’s new role, he had a simple thought, "Of course he did."

Along with Pena and Travaglino, the Pham family credits the plethora of lessons from many other community mentors with helping propel Jacob to Broadway. Those include piano, ballet and tap lessons and voice and acting training.

"He’s grown through so many mentors, so many people in his life. All of those came together at the right time," Ngoc Pham said. "We want to say thank you so much to all of his mentors and teachers along the way."

As for Jacob, he’ll play Young Simba for six months, doing eight performances a week.

"I get to step on to that stage. It's always a sacred space there," Jacob Pham said. "When I took that bow, I just felt something in my brain, and it was just amazing how I got to be on stage, and that was just a wonderful moment for me."

