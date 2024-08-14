Bay Area children's book author writes stories that inspire young minds

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Calvin Reynolds is a children’s book author and illustrator based in Seffner.

As well as creating his own books, he illustrates for independent authors all over the country.

Reynolds' main series of books revolve around his character, Jayce the Bee. It’s an acronym which stands for Just Accepting Yourself Changes Everything.

He first created Jayce back in 2013.

"I wanted to create something that had a universal message. I thought it would be a great opportunity to use an insect that’s constantly defying the odds," said Reynolds.

Readers will find a constant theme through the books of believing in yourself, overcoming obstacles, and teamwork. Reynolds’ passion for the arts started when he was a young child in the third grade.

"I was inspired by stories by Dr. Seuss and books like Clifford the Big Red Dog," he recalled.

He eventually attended Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota.

To find all the Jayce the Bee books, as well as other books Reynolds has created, click here. Jayce the Bee also has his own YouTube page.

