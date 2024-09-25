Hurricane Helene: Here's what's closed in the Bay Area

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County
9
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
River Flood Warning
from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until SAT 4:00 AM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:05 PM EDT until FRI 9:48 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Polk County, Coastal Manatee County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Sumter County, DeSoto County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Pinellas County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Manatee County, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Citrus County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Hardee County, Inland Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Coastal Hernando County

Hurricane Helene: Here's what's closed in the Bay Area

By FOX 13 News Staff
Updated  September 25, 2024 11:00am EDT
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - As the Bay Area prepares for the impacts of what will likely become Hurricane Helene, some businesses are shutting down. 

Hillsborough County closures: 

  • Hillsborough County will close all offices and facilities on Thursday. The closure includes all county libraries, parks, preserves and recreation centers. Officials said conservation parks and nature preserves will close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. All recreation centers will close Wednesday. 
  • James A. Haley Hospital and all associated VA clinics will close for in-person appointments on Thursday. Veterans who can't be seen virtually will be rescheduled. The ER will operate normally. 
  • All Hillsborough County schools are closed on Wednesday and Thursday. 

Tampa

  • City of Tampa offices will be closed on Thursday. 
  • Garbage, recycling, and yard waste collection will be suspended on Thursday for both residential and commercial properties in Tampa.
  • The Tampa city council workshop scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, along with the evening session, will be postponed, with agenda items to be rescheduled for a later date.
  • City parks will remain open to the public on Wednesday, September 25. However, all programming will be suspended on both Wednesday and Thursday as Parks & Recreation staff transition to storm-related duties, including shelter staffing.
  • The Tampa Bay History Center will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 26, as a major hurricane is expected to make landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast. 
  • The Straz Center is closed on Thursday.

Manatee County closures

  • Manatee County Parks and Preserves will be closed, beginning Wednesday evening. Beaches and pools will be closing tonight and remain closed until further notice. 
  • G.T. Bray Park will be closing at noon Wednesday to allow for staging of emergency responders. 
  • There will be no Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) fixed-route service on Thursday. Trolley and Transit service will end at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The Gulf Island Ferry Service is suspended through the weekend.
  • Manatee County schools are closed on Wednesday and Thursday. 

Pinellas County closures

  • All county parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. John Chestnut Sr. Park will be open only for sandbag distribution from 7 a.m. to noon.
  • The Animal Shelter will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
  • The Utilities department's walk-in payment center will be closed Wednesday through Friday, and all late payment fees will be paused through the weekend.
  • The Property Appraiser's Office will close at noon on Wednesday and remain closed on Thursday. The Tax Collector's Office will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.
  • The Clerk's Office, Courts, State Attorney and Public Defender's Office will be open Wednesday. All will be closed Thursday.
  • Pinellas County Schools are closed Wednesday and Thursday.
  • The City of Largo will close all of its facilities on Wednesday at noon and will remain closed on Thursday. 

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: