Hurricane Helene: Here's what's closed in the Bay Area
TAMPA, Fla. - As the Bay Area prepares for the impacts of what will likely become Hurricane Helene, some businesses are shutting down.
Hillsborough County closures:
- Hillsborough County will close all offices and facilities on Thursday. The closure includes all county libraries, parks, preserves and recreation centers. Officials said conservation parks and nature preserves will close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. All recreation centers will close Wednesday.
- James A. Haley Hospital and all associated VA clinics will close for in-person appointments on Thursday. Veterans who can't be seen virtually will be rescheduled. The ER will operate normally.
- All Hillsborough County schools are closed on Wednesday and Thursday.
Tampa
- City of Tampa offices will be closed on Thursday.
- Garbage, recycling, and yard waste collection will be suspended on Thursday for both residential and commercial properties in Tampa.
- The Tampa city council workshop scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, along with the evening session, will be postponed, with agenda items to be rescheduled for a later date.
- City parks will remain open to the public on Wednesday, September 25. However, all programming will be suspended on both Wednesday and Thursday as Parks & Recreation staff transition to storm-related duties, including shelter staffing.
- The Tampa Bay History Center will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 26, as a major hurricane is expected to make landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast.
- The Straz Center is closed on Thursday.
Manatee County closures
- Manatee County Parks and Preserves will be closed, beginning Wednesday evening. Beaches and pools will be closing tonight and remain closed until further notice.
- G.T. Bray Park will be closing at noon Wednesday to allow for staging of emergency responders.
- There will be no Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) fixed-route service on Thursday. Trolley and Transit service will end at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The Gulf Island Ferry Service is suspended through the weekend.
- Manatee County schools are closed on Wednesday and Thursday.
Pinellas County closures
- All county parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. John Chestnut Sr. Park will be open only for sandbag distribution from 7 a.m. to noon.
- The Animal Shelter will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
- The Utilities department's walk-in payment center will be closed Wednesday through Friday, and all late payment fees will be paused through the weekend.
- The Property Appraiser's Office will close at noon on Wednesday and remain closed on Thursday. The Tax Collector's Office will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.
- The Clerk's Office, Courts, State Attorney and Public Defender's Office will be open Wednesday. All will be closed Thursday.
- Pinellas County Schools are closed Wednesday and Thursday.
- The City of Largo will close all of its facilities on Wednesday at noon and will remain closed on Thursday.
