Hurricane Helene: Here's what's closed in the Bay Area

As the Bay Area prepares for the impacts of what will likely become Hurricane Helene, some businesses are shutting down.

All Hillsborough County schools are closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

James A. Haley Hospital and all associated VA clinics will close for in-person appointments on Thursday. Veterans who can't be seen virtually will be rescheduled. The ER will operate normally.

Hillsborough County will close all offices and facilities on Thursday. The closure includes all county libraries, parks, preserves and recreation centers. Officials said conservation parks and nature preserves will close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. All recreation centers will close Wednesday.

City of Tampa offices will be closed on Thursday.

Garbage, recycling, and yard waste collection will be suspended on Thursday for both residential and commercial properties in Tampa.

The Tampa city council workshop scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, along with the evening session, will be postponed, with agenda items to be rescheduled for a later date.

City parks will remain open to the public on Wednesday, September 25. However, all programming will be suspended on both Wednesday and Thursday as Parks & Recreation staff transition to storm-related duties, including shelter staffing.

The Tampa Bay History Center will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 26, as a major hurricane is expected to make landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast.