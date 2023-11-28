Bay Area couple serves authentic Mexican cuisine from food truck

The Chief’s Cantina stopped by FOX 13 to show of their authentic Mexican food.

Marcos and Tracy Rios got into the food truck business in 2016, starting first with an ice cream truck called Chief’s Chill-Out.

Faced with the prospect of becoming empty nesters with their youngest child going off to college, they decided they wanted to come up with a project they could take on together during the next chapter of their lives.

An ice cream truck sounded perfect for Florida and in 2020 they then added The Chief’s Cantina.

Unfortunately, Chief's Chill-Out was destroyed by a fallen tree during Hurricane Ian in 2022.

While they were sad to part with their first food truck, The Chief’s Cantina has more than kept them busy and is now a full-service food truck.

For more information, click here.