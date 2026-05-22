Bay Area doctors warn diluting baby formula can be life-threatening for infants

The Brief Doctors say adding extra water to baby formula can cause seizures, brain swelling, and in severe cases, death in infants. ER pediatricians say they are starting to see cases again as some families may dilute formula out of desperation as grocery and gas prices continue to rise. Experts urge parents to seek help through resources like WIC, food banks, local health departments and 211, instead of stretching formula.



As families face tough economic times and feel the strain of rising grocery and gas prices, some parents may be tempted to make baby formula last a little longer by adding extra water.

But pediatricians warn that decision can have serious, even life-threatening, consequences for infants.

Bay Area doctors say they are concerned the issue could become more common as families struggle with the rising cost of food, formula and other essentials.

Doctors concerned as economic pressure grows

Why you should care:

"Formula is very expensive," Dr. Ebony Hunter, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, said.

Hunter says she saw cases in the ER during the 2022 national formula shortage and is now seeing families once again feel the pressure as the cost of living rises.

"We last saw it in 2022 during a formula shortage, and now we’re seeing it with the increased gas prices as well as grocery prices, and just cost of living overall," Hunter said. "We’re seeing more and more."

Doctors say infant formula is carefully designed to provide babies with the right balance of nutrients and electrolytes.

Adding extra water can throw that balance off — especially in babies younger than six months old, whose kidneys are not fully developed and cannot process excess water the way adults can.

That can cause sodium levels in a baby’s body to drop dangerously low, leading to swelling in the brain, seizures, and in severe cases, death.

Symptoms to look for

Hunter says symptoms may be subtle at first.

"They can be as subtle as just like, a sleepy baby or a fussy, or crying, or even vomiting," Hunter said.

Doctors say babies may also find it difficult to wake, stop feeding well, lose weight, develop a weak cry, or in severe cases, suffer seizures.

When to seek emergency care

Doctors say parents should seek emergency medical care right away if a baby becomes unusually sleepy, is difficult to wake, has a weak cry, stops feeding or has a seizure.

What they're saying:

Dr. Jennifer Takagishi, a pediatrician with Muma Children’s Hospital at Tampa General Hospital, medical director, HealthPark Pediatrics, division chief, General Academic Pediatrics, and a professor of pediatrics at the USF Morsani College of Medicine, says families who dilute formula are often trying to do what they believe is best in a difficult financial situation.

"It’s not usually done for anything other than desperation," Takagishi said. "They are trying so hard to do what’s right for their child, but they can’t afford it."

Takagishi says she has not recently seen cases in her outpatient clinic, but worries economic hardship could push more families into making dangerous decisions.

"Sometimes the generic brands versus the name brands can be less expensive. Buying them in a little higher bulk can be helpful," Takagishi said.

Takagishi says they try to offer solutions and resources. She says families can also avoid wasting formula by starting with smaller bottles if a baby doesn’t always finish a feeding.

"If they’re putting six ounces in, but the baby’s usually only taking four, start with putting in only four, and then add if you need to," Takagishi said. "That way you don’t have to throw out any extra formula."

Pediatricians say parents should never add extra water to formula and should always mix it exactly as directed: measuring the water first, then adding the scoops of formula.

Cost-saving alternatives

What you can do:

"No shame forever asking for help. There's always an opportunity to help someone," Hunter said.

Doctors also urge families to ask for help if they are struggling to afford enough formula.

Hunter said asking for help feeding your child before it becomes a medical emergency is key.

Resources may include WIC, local food banks, health departments, and dialing 211 for assistance.

"There is so much help available," Hunter said. "You just have to tap into it. This is what the community is here for."

Community resources

Doctors advise you can always utilize 211, or call the Department for Children and Families and say you are in need of services.

Anyone can call Hope Florida and get registered for a hope navigator.

Pinellas County

Free clinics, such as St. Pete Free Clinic, typically have formula for low-income families.

Bay Area Pregnancy Center

ALPHA House of Pinellas County

Kimberly Home Pregnancy Resource Center

St. Vincent de Paul church

Hillsborough County

REACHUP

One More Child: 813-833-6607

Kennedy Cares Tampa Bay

St. Vincent de Paul church