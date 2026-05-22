TECO Manatee Viewing Center and St. Pete Pier compete in USA Today's best free attraction contest

The Brief The TECO Manatee Viewing Center and St. Pete Pier have both been nominated in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for best free attraction. The manatee sanctuary in Apollo Beach welcomed more than 500,000 visitors last season, while the St. Pete Pier attracts 2.3 million visitors each year. Online voting for this competition runs until June 15, with people allowed to vote once per day.



Two Bay Area landmarks are gaining national recognition after being nominated in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for best free attraction.

Nationwide competition

The backstory:

The TECO Manatee Viewing Center and St. Pete Pier are both competing against top tourism destinations across the country. Other nominees include the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach; Niagara Falls in New York; Boston’s Freedom Trail and other attractions nationwide.

Every winter, many manatees make the Apollo Beach sanctuary their temporary home, giving families a front row seat to see these animals up close. Jamie Woodlee has worked at the TECO Manatee Viewing Center for 26 years.

Manatee Viewing Center's growth

What they're saying:

"It gives the public a way to learn about the manatees," Woodlee said. "See them up close and then start to care about the manatees."

Courtesy: TECO

The nearly 40-year-old attraction welcomed more than 500,000 visitors last season. Warm water flowing from the nearby TECO power plant attracts manatees throughout winter weather months.

"Everything’s free as far as what you can do here," Woodlee said. "We have trails, viewing platforms, a raised touch tank and an education building."

Woodlee says the attraction has grown significantly since it first opened in 1986.

"It started out as one little viewing platform, a trailer on the ground," Woodlee said. "It’s become a lot more popular than they ever imagined."

St. Pete Pier joins competition

Dig deeper:

Over the last two years, the TECO Manatee Viewing Center has finished runner-up in USA Today’s annual competition. This year, however, the St. Pete Pier is also competing for the top title.

St. Pete resident Arian Cangas described the pier as a popular place for tourists and local families.

"There’s a lot of things you can do here for free," Cangas said. "It’s a great place."

By the numbers:

The St. Pete Pier reopened in 2020 and attracts roughly 2.3 million visitors annually. The waterfront attraction features restaurants, a beach area, playgrounds and opportunities to get a glimpse of marine life.

"There’s a lot of wildlife because a lot of this pier is environmentally friendly," Cangas said. "You see a lot of sea animals, sharks and dolphins all the time."

Online voting continues

What you can do:

Voting for USA Today’s best free attraction runs up until June 15. People can vote online here, once per day.