Michael and Jennifer Bendorf are the owners of Mini Mouthful Donuts.

They wanted to bring people hot, fresh and fun comfort food to the Bay Area.

For more information, you can check them out at minimouthful.com.

If you’re looking to book multiple trucks for an event, you can contact Tampa Bay Food Trucks at www.tampabayfoodtruckrally.com

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter