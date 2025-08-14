Bay Area man gets life-changing gift of a brand new car

The Brief A Tampa-area man who has overcome addiction has received a refurbished 2020 Kia Sportage. The donation wouldn’t have been possible without the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program and with help from GEICO and Gelber Collison and glass. The new car will help him get to work, go to school, and care for his aging mother.



For more than seven years, Justin Pisklo has pedaled his bicycle through the Florida heat and storms just to get to work and or help others in his community. But today, he is putting those long rides behind him thanks to a life-changing gift.

The backstory:

Pisklo was handed keys to a refurbished 2020 Kia Sportage through the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled ® program. The car was donated by GEICO and restored by technicians at Gerber Collision & Glass in their new location in Odessa.

"Transportation isn’t that accessible, so people are walking to work in a lot of Florida heat and rain…cars enable many things in people's lives that aren’t just easy to overcome without transportation," said Debbie Robinson, executive director of The National Auto Body Council.

Pisklo’s journey hasn’t been easy. He grew up with a home filled with instability, and later struggled with addiction. Determined to turn his life around, he separated himself from that environment, found faith, and began rebuilding himself.

Working his way up from kitchen help to kitchen lead, volunteering with youth ministry, and serving as president of a sober living house.

Without a vehicle, Pisklo relied on a bicycle for transportation and occasionally an Uber when he could, making it difficult to visit and help his aging mother.

Now, with reliable wheels, he says he can finally make a trip and continue giving back to his community without the stress of long, exhausting commutes.

What they're saying:

"I’m just grateful and blessed. I’m very grateful for everyone that took their time, their energy, and their work. It’s a very special day!" said Pisklo.

Organizers say stories like Pisklo’s are the reason they hold events like this across the country.

Since 2007, the NABC Recycled Rides ® program has donated more than 3,500 vehicles to individuals and families in need.