Bay Area non-profit focused on empowering women hosts breast cancer awareness event

A Bay Area woman who uses her own struggles to give back to other women is gearing up for a breast cancer awareness event.

Tiana Marshall is always on the go.

"I'm the founder of Tiana's Tea. I am vice president of Rambuild Construction Company and I am a medical administrator at a doctor's office," she explained.

She’s always led a busy life.

"In my past are insecurities, bad relationships, domestic violence, even childhood molestation," she added.

She had a child, got married and divorced as a teenager.

"I have three brothers and some of the things that I’ve gone through in my past- I needed other sisters," said Marshall. "I need other women to help me get through those things and I didn't have that. So when I came out of those things, I promise to be the other women. What I needed when I was going through situations."

She decided to take the lessons she learned to start Tiana's Tea, a non-profit organization to inspire, encourage and empower women.

"It's absolutely important for women to have positive reinforcement. One of the reasons why is because as women, we are familiar with each other and the things that we've gone through. And if I know that you've gone through something and you overcame it, then I can believe that I can overcome it as well. So that's is very important," she explained.

Tiana's Tea is a a safe place for women to have dialog and talk about some of the issues that we go through as women.

Life lessons that are helping women get closer. She has more than 4,000 women on her private social media site.

"I wanted to create a safe place for women to have dialog and talk about some of the issues that we go through as women, as wives, as mothers and just women in general, that we can have this dialog, this conversation without being judged," she explained.

A community of support that is helping her goal to stop the cycle that happens in dysfunctional families.

"If we can deal with that woman, that little girl, that broken, hurt little girl, then that that broken heart little girl becomes a healthy woman. That healthy woman bears healthy children. And those healthy children create a productive society," she stated.

A society that she hopes to help change for the better. To help women get on the right track.

Marshall sponsors events throughout the year such as her annual domestic violence and breast cancer events. The breast cancer program is Saturday, October 8.

LINK: For more information about Tiana’s Tea visit https://www.tianastea.org/.



