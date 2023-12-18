Bay Area non-profit gives Christmas presents to seniors in nursing homes

article

When Barbara Rotunda had brain surgery a few years ago, it changed her perspective on life.

She decided she wanted to make a difference in the lives of forgotten seniors. So, she started a non-profit to do just that.

"We focus on nursing homes with people that are in need," said Jean Torell-McDonald, Co-Founder Resident's Hope. "We've discovered that especially here in this Florida area, there are many people that have outlived their money, outlived their friends, outlived their families."

But they haven't outlived the generosity of grass-roots organizations like Resident's Hope. Their sole purpose is to provide Christmas presents for seniors in nursing homes.

READ: Group of Bay Area women raise money for Metropolitan Ministries through 'Holiday Stroll'

"We started with 13 people in one facility," said Barbara Rotunda, Co-Founder Resident's Hope. "Last year we did over 400 people, and we did it out of our homes."

Now they have a space, thanks to a local business. That means every dollar can go to buying gifts.

"100 cents of every dollar that we receive goes directly to a resident in a facility. All of the administrative expenses, our website, you know, post office box, anything else I am paying for privately," explained Rotunda. "So when someone entrusts us with money, they can know that we are absolutely going to do with it what we say we're going to do with it."

Residents at Aspire at Seminole Rehabilitation Center, are so thankful for thoughtfulness at this time of year.

"We are really thankful that they can do this for everyone," said Karen Erskine, resident. "It's really a blessing when people do these things for people like this."

"This is fantastic," said Michael Balzano, resident. "I had no idea these guys were doing anything like this. This is great. I really appreciate it."

READ: Man lifts hospitalized kids' spirits in Tampa with German Christmas tradition

That kind of thankfulness is the reason why Cheryl Moss has volunteered for the past three years.

"I just truly believe that serving is a blessing to. To me, as well as giving to others," said Moss. "It's such a feeling of satisfaction."

The women are happy to be spreading the joy of Christmas to Pinellas County seniors.

"It's very wonderful just to see the smiles, to see the gratefulness and to be able to reach out and help," Torell-McDonald said.

Rotunda said she is so thankful for all the supports she gets from the community.

