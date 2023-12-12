Man lifts hospitalized kids' spirits in Tampa with German Christmas tradition

article

A University of Florida law student is making it a little more fun for kids who have to be in the hospital this time of year.

Sven Kleinhans, came to the U.S. from Germany in 2016 to play sports and get an education.

"I started off at a smaller school in Virginia, where I graduated with two bachelor's degrees and moved on to Wisconsin to continue to play sports and get my master's degree from the Badgers," he said.

After his soccer playing days were over, Kleinhans entered law school at the University of Florida.

"I moved down here to Florida because I was sick of the cold, and I was just excited to go to law school at the University of Florida," Kleinhans shared.

He was so excited and thankful for all the U.S. offered him, that he decided he wanted to give Advent Calendars, a German Christmas Tradition, to children who spend Christmas in Tampa hospitals.

"An Advent Calendar includes either 24 or 25 bags," said Kleinhans. "You numerate every single bag with a number and kids opened one bag at a time each day from Dec. 1 to Christmas Eve, just in preparation to get ready for the big gifts on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day."

Kleinhans says being in the hospital can be depressing for children.

"I think it's even more important that kids know that while they're going through some medical issues, that people still care about them and to give them a little bit of encouragement to get through their tough times in the hospitals," he added.

He hopes his gift giving has a positive impact on the kids.

"I just hope that in a few years that they will look back at this, and they will remember that somebody dropped off an Advent calendar for them, and they will start their own tradition and give back to the communities," he said. "It makes me happy to know that I can make a difference. It makes me happy to know that it puts a smile on the kid's face."

Kleinhans says he has given away about 100 bags so far and will give about 40 bags this year.