Bay Area non-profits give meals, gifts to military families

The holidays for military families in the Bay Area just got a little merrier.

"I think it is great I've been doing it for several years," said Krystin Shanholtzer. "It really helps out around the holidays. I really appreciate it. Every year it seems like it gets better and better."

Operation Homefront, a national non-profit whose goal is to serve the needs of military families, is giving away meals and gifts this holiday season.

Kristine Jenkis says "I think it is really nice to feel support from the community Get a couple of goodies you know. It's always nice for the holidays."

The "Holiday Meals" event is sponsored by Operation Homefront. It’s a national non-profit organization whose goal is to serve the needs of military families.

"The big part of today is it's an opportunity for us to show our gratitude to the military families that have given so much to our communities," Beth McGregor with Operation Homefront. "So it's just our way of giving back and saying thank you and also giving them a helping hand for the holidays."

Military members and their families receive gift cards, games and goodies from Bay Area non-profits during the holidays.

Darrell Clark spent 20 years serving his country in the Marines, before retiring and working for Johnson and Johnson.

"To have the American family supporting you back home while you are away is very important and shows that what they do matters," he said.

The program was started in 2002. They have distributed more than 100,000 meals across the country.

A volunteer hands a gift card to a military family during Operation Homefront's 'Holiday Meals' event.

"These are very deserving families. They give a lot for us and to protect us in our communities. And it's just our way of giving back and saying thank you," McGregor stated.

It's a tiny token for those who sacrifice for their country.

LINK: Learn more at https://operationhomefront.org/.