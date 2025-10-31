Bay Area photographer organizes food drive to support families while SNAP benefits up in the air amid shutdown

The Brief Two federal judges ruled the Trump administration must continue to pay for SNAP. It was set to run out Saturday, Nov. 1, due to the government shutdown. While benefits remain up in the air, a Bay Area photographer started a food drive to help families in need. Parents told FOX 13 they didn't know how they would feed their kids.



Bay Area photographer Elizabeth Dugan has transformed her South Tampa studio into a hub of hope for families struggling to put food on the table.

What they're saying:

With tables full of donated cans of vegetables, fruits, bags of pasta, snacks and baby food, Dugan's initiative has become a lifeline for many in the area.

Candace Durley, a mother of four, was among those facing a dire situation. With her SNAP benefits up in the air, she found herself in a state of panic, unsure of how she would feed her children.

"I was panicking, but I'm a mom and I have to find a way," Durley shared.

The stress of keeping food in the house had become overwhelming, but she knew she had to persevere for her babies.

Big picture view:

The food drive, organized by Dugan, has seen an overwhelming response from the community.

"There's been non-stop cars here since 2 o'clock," Dugan noted.

"It's been incredible, my clients are amazing," Dugan said, highlighting the generosity of local families eager to help those in need.

Her efforts are connecting the generous hearts of those who want to give with hardworking families who didn't know where to turn.

Why you should care:

Dugan, who often captures the best moments for families through her lens, is now supporting them through times that don't make it into a photo album.

"A lot of people probably don't even realize that I was in this position five years ago. So I know what this feels like," she revealed, drawing from her own experiences to fuel her passion for helping others.

Insisting she's just the middle person, Dugan has been personally delivering food to families across the area.

"It's family and children, like they need to eat, the food has to come from somewhere, so if it's not going to be funded by the government, then I will fund it," she said.

The initiative has not only provided essential supplies but has also fostered a sense of community connection and compassion outside Dugan's studio.