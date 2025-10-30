Family, friends of hospitalized 5-year-old South Tampa girl asks community to 'Pray for Laine'

The Brief The South Tampa community is rallying around five-year-old Laine Nipper, who is battling viral meningitis and severe encephalitis. Friends and neighbors have printed 1,000 "Pray for Laine" yard signs to show support and encourage prayers for her recovery. Laine has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks and remains in critical but stable condition, according to family updates.



A South Tampa neighborhood is uniting in prayer for five-year-old Laine Nipper, who is fighting for her life after being diagnosed with viral meningitis and a severe case of encephalitis, a swelling of the brain.

What we know:

Laine was a healthy, energetic kindergartner less than two weeks ago when she suddenly fell ill, according to her parents, Danielle and Doug Nipper. She has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks and remains in critical but stable condition.

"She’s very fun, vibrant," said Lindsey Baskind, a close family friend. "Laine is a beautiful five-year-old girl. She has one of those personalities that really like lights up a room."

As the Nippers focus on Laine’s recovery, friends and neighbors have stepped in to surround the family with love and support. Baskind helped organize a campaign encouraging folks to display "Pray for Laine" signs across South Tampa.

"I think the power of prayer is so important in a healing process like this," Baskind said. "It’s hard to stand alone, but through the power of prayer we have each other and those signs are a representation of that."

The message has spread quickly. Local businesses have joined in, displaying digital signs with "Pray for Laine" messages, while hundreds of residents have placed the bright yard signs outside their homes.

"It’s really something special and unique," Baskind added. "I think the Nippers feel that love."

What we don't know:

Laine’s family has not shared details about her long-term prognosis. They’ve asked for privacy as they navigate her ongoing treatment and recovery.

What's next:

Supporters printed 1,000 "Pray for Laine" yard signs. The signs are being distributed at Dairy Joy, Butter Bug Boutique and Tampa Bay Little League.

Laine’s journey can be followed here.