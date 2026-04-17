Bay Area vinyl sales spin into style ahead of Record Store Day

The Brief U.S. vinyl sales have surpassed $1 billion for the first time since 1983. Record Store Day 2026 is set for Saturday, with several stores in the Bay Area hosting special events. Local store owners credit nostalgia and the demand for physical music for this recent resurgence.



Vinyl records are making a major comeback, generating over a billion dollars in revenue last year. With Record Store Day set for Saturday, fans are lining up for limited releases.

Outside Sound Exchange in the University area of northern Tampa, William Rausch camped out in a lawn chair. He’ll be there all night long in order to be first in line tomorrow.

What they're saying:

"Going to be out here till the store opens at 10 tomorrow morning," Rausch said. "Your adrenaline’s flowing when you’re going in there. You want to make sure you get what you came for."

Inside, that anticipation gives way to the warm crackle of vinyl. Longtime owner Ron Stoy has operated Sound Exchange since 1987.

"Music is represented on a record as a miniaturization of the actual vibrations that the artist created in the studio 50 years ago," Stoy said.

By the numbers:

According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), vinyl records have experienced a significant resurgence, outselling CDs in total units for the first time since 1987.

"In recent two years, it’s just skyrocketing," Stoy said. "Business is fantastic."

Jim Sullivan is a regular customer, who says the experience of flipping through records keeps him coming back.

"You may start with Ryan Adams in the A’s and end with Led Zeppelin in the Z’s," Sullivan said. "Different types of rock, classic and alternative country type of stuff."

The irreplaceable vinyl experience

Outside Bananas Records in St. Petersburg, plenty of people lined up hours in advance. Anna-Claire Burks, said she and her husband plan to wait overnight.

"Once they open up at nine, we’ll be able to get the records we want," Burks said.

Burks also added that vinyl offers something streaming platforms cannot.

"I like physical media more than digital media because it’s physical," Burks said. "I can like tangibly use it and play music at my house."

Genevieve Stout is the store manager at Bananas Records. She says the personal connection created by vinyl records has driven demand.

"Owning your music and being able to share it with people is one of the biggest reasons people are buying it," Stout said.

What's next:

For Record Store Day 2026, Bananas Records in St. Petersburg will host a full-day celebration on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Sound Exchange in Tampa will open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.