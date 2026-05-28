Car parts left behind at Tampa hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist

The Brief A driver is at large after striking and killing a 19-year-old Tampa hit-and-run bicyclist on Monday night. Investigators recovered vehicle parts at the scene belonging to a 2013-2016 Toyota Rav4. Police are asking local business owners to check their surveillance cameras for any helpful footage.



Tampa police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 19-year-old woman riding a bicycle Monday night on W. Waters Ave.

Deadly Tampa bicycle crash

What we know:

A 19-year-old woman was riding a bicycle westbound on the far side of W. Waters Ave. near N. Albany Ave. around 10:05 p.m. Monday night. A vehicle traveling westbound in the far-right lane struck her, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police say the driver did not stop to help before driving away, leaving the woman hurt in the roadway.

She was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where she died Tuesday from her injuries.

Search for suspect vehicle

What we don't know:

Detectives do not know the identity of the driver or the exact color and license plate of the vehicle.

However, investigators recovered several car parts at the scene and identified them as coming from a 2013-2016 model year Toyota Rav4.

Police appeal for video

What you can do:

Investigators are asking homeowners and business owners in the area to check their surveillance video at or around the time of the crash for any useful footage. Anyone who was in the area or has information should call police at 813-231-6130 and refer to report 26-309099.

What they're saying:

In a press release, the Tampa Police Department stated, "Even the smallest lead could help solve this case and provide some closure to the family as they navigate this difficult time."