Car parts left behind at Tampa hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 19-year-old woman riding a bicycle Monday night on W. Waters Ave.
Deadly Tampa bicycle crash
What we know:
A 19-year-old woman was riding a bicycle westbound on the far side of W. Waters Ave. near N. Albany Ave. around 10:05 p.m. Monday night. A vehicle traveling westbound in the far-right lane struck her, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Police say the driver did not stop to help before driving away, leaving the woman hurt in the roadway.
She was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where she died Tuesday from her injuries.
Search for suspect vehicle
What we don't know:
Detectives do not know the identity of the driver or the exact color and license plate of the vehicle.
However, investigators recovered several car parts at the scene and identified them as coming from a 2013-2016 model year Toyota Rav4.
Police appeal for video
What you can do:
Investigators are asking homeowners and business owners in the area to check their surveillance video at or around the time of the crash for any useful footage. Anyone who was in the area or has information should call police at 813-231-6130 and refer to report 26-309099.
What they're saying:
In a press release, the Tampa Police Department stated, "Even the smallest lead could help solve this case and provide some closure to the family as they navigate this difficult time."
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Tampa Police Department, which explained how the crash occurred and provided descriptions of the evidence recovered at the scene.