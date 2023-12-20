Bay Area grassroots effort asks community to sponsor Christmas presents for children

article

Two Tampa Bay area women came together to help give Christmas gifts to families in need.

"I just thought that there were so many people that needed that addition assistance throughout the year," said Elizabeth Radhakrishnan, Co-Founder of Birthday Blessings of Tampa Bay. "I thought just to be able to bring a smile to a child."

Christy Wilcox and Elizabeth Radhakrishnan founded Birthday Blessings of Tampa Bay. The 3-year-old grassroots effort uses social media to ask the community to sponsor birthday parties and buy Christmas presents for children.

"I'm excited," said Wilcox. "I'm blown away. I thought, you know, I might get five sponsors. No, I got 58 sponsors. Christmas morning is going to be really awesome. And I thank the community. I really do."

Pictured: Christy Wilcox

Lyndsi Grosso's husband lost his job, so she's grateful for the community's help.

"It's been really hard to try and get on our feet and everything," said Grosso. "So this is amazing. Thank you so much. The community came together and really helped our family. It's definitely going to make our holiday a lot more brighter this year."

Sandra Harner said it's been a tough financial year for her family too, and she appreciates the gifts.

"It's a blessing," said Harner. "They do things every year, and it's such a blessing."

For Radhakrishnan, it's a very special way that neighbors help neighbors.

"Amazing, it's an inspiration. It just touches me so much to be able to help someone and to be able to bring a child's dream," she said.

The group is helping 58 families this year.