Beaches in the Bay Area named among top 10 in Florida

The best beaches in Florida are right in our backyard, according to USA Today.

USA Today announced its 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2024 list for Florida beaches and Clearwater Beach and Treasure Island Beach made the cut.

According to USA Today, an expert panel nominated their top beaches in the Sunshine State, and then readers voted for their favorites.

Clearwater Beach was ranked No. 4 in the state and Treasure Island Beach was voted No. 5.

According to USA Today, Clearwater Beach made the list because of its sugary, talc-white sand, typically warm water, and blue-green water. Activities offered at the beach such as paddleboarding, parasailing, watching sunsets, and dolphin watching also led to Clearwater Beach taking the fourth spot.

Treasure Island came in at No. 5 thanks to its beachfront hotels, restaurants, and opportunities to spot sea turtles nesting along the sand.

The No. 1 beach in Florida, according to the list is Delray Beach while Anastasia State Park in St. Augustine took the No. 10 spot.

USA Today Readers’ Choice 2024 Top Ten Beaches in Florida:

Delray Beach Panama City Beach Lauderdale-By-The-Sea Clearwater Beach Treasure Island Beach Stuart Beach Cape San Blas Destin Jupiter Beach Park Anastasia State Park

Click here to learn more.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter