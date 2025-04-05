Altercation leads to shooting at Riverview home, victim in critical condition: HCSO

The Brief An altercation led to a shooting at a Riverview home, leaving the victim in critical condition, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say they responded to a call that the woman had shot herself, but after talking with 43-year-old Leroyce Durham, they determined that he shot her after an altercation earlier in the evening. An investigation is ongoing.



A woman is in critical condition after the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a man shot her in the lower back at a home in Riverview.

Deputies say they responded to a call that the woman had shot herself, but after talking with 43-year-old Leroyce Durham, they determined that he shot her after an altercation earlier in the evening.

Sheriff Chad Chronister says that nobody should have to feel afraid in their own home.

"This tragic incident highlights just how quickly lives can be changed by violence," said Chronister. "No one should ever fear for their life in their own home. I commend our deputies and detectives for acting quickly to arrest the suspect and begin the process of seeking justice for the victim."

Durham was taken into custody without incident.

Charges

Aggravated battery, great bodily harm and a deadly weapon.

Attempted murder in the second degree with a firearm and great bodily harm.

Felon in possession of a firearm.

An investigation is underway.

