DeSantis backs 'Boater Freedom Act' in Panama City Beach Monday

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis voiced his approval of the "Boater Freedom Act" during a press conference in Panama City Beach on Monday afternoon.

This act would not allow the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to authorize a random search on the water without probable cause.

DeSantis advocates for the "Boating Freedom Act."

"This is a very fair and balanced approach, and you absolutely have the ability to," said DeSantis. "If somebody is doing something wrong, you absolutely have the ability to make sure the law is enforced."

Also inside the act, SB-1388, is bans on certain boats depending on their fuel type.

Florida State Senator Jay Trumbull is spearheading the push to garner support for the "Boater Freedom Act."

"By limiting unwarranted vessel inspections without probable cause, FWC officers can better allocate resources and time to cases where there is a clear need for intervention, protecting wildlife, and ultimately doing the work that they do," DeSantis says.

The bill would also ensure that all vessels are up-to-date on safety standards, requiring boat owners to stay current on their boat each year.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the office of Governor Ron DeSantis.

