Bear steals Uber Eats order off Florida family’s front porch minutes after delivery

An Orlando-area family had their food delivery stolen off their front porch by a black bear, and the whole incident was caught on camera.

The video shows an Uber Eats delivery driver dropping off the food on Nov. 3. Minutes later, a black bear saunters up and grabs $45 worth of Taco Bell. That dinner was meant for Laidy Gutierrez and Daniel Bula. Their niece, Nicole Castro, said she couldn’t believe her eyes when she watched the footage.

"He came, and he grabbed the food – then he came again for the soda," Castro said.

Upon opening the door, about 10 minutes later, Gutierrez said she and her daughter knew exactly what had happened. She told FOX 35 News that bears are very common in their Longwood neighborhood. But a bear burglar? That’s a first.

The family posted the videos to social media. With more than 162,000 views and counting, they said they are surprised by the response.

"It’s viral," Gutierrez said.

Many are getting a kick out of the quesadilla-craving bear, but Gutierrez, who was left with an empty stomach, said she learned a lesson: no more fast food on the front porch – as this encounter was a little too close for comfort.

"Before they leave the house, and they open the door, they check the cameras," Castro said.

According to Gutierrez, Uber Eats issued a refund for the stolen food.