St. Pete sanitation worker killed: Charges filed against suspect after I-75 standoff

The Brief St. Petersburg shooting suspect Ladavion King faces murder charges after Wednesday's deadly attack on a city worker and an Interstate 75 standoff. Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Lee County deputies arrested the 43-year-old man following a barricade situation south on I-75. Officials have not confirmed whether gunshot wounds hospitalizing King in Lee County were self-inflicted or came from law enforcement.



A 43-year-old man will face first-degree murder and felony gun charges after allegedly killing a St. Petersburg sanitation worker inside her truck Wednesday before leading law enforcement on an I-75 chase in Lee County.

Criminal charges filed

What we know:

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Ladavion King, 43, faces first-degree murder and possession of a firearm as a felon charges in the city. The Florida Highway Patrol also confirmed he'll face attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm in public, unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon and fleeing to elude law enforcement charges.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

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Troopers said King remains in a Lee County hospital with serious injuries after the I-75 standoff.

St. Petersburg police murder investigation

What we know:

King is accused of shooting and killing St. Pete sanitation worker Tasha Moses, 47, who is also a mother of four. The shooting happened after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday while sitting inside a front-loader work truck in the 4100 block of 12th Avenue South.

Investigators said Moses had worked for the city of St. Pete for 12 years.

Courtesy: City of St. Petersburg

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Police say King and Moses knew each other and described the shooting as a targeted, domestic-related attack, not a random act of violence.

According to investigators, an argument happened before King allegedly climbed into the cab of the work vehicle, shooting and killing Moses. He then fled the scene, driving south on I-75.

I-75 standoff in Lee County

Dig deeper:

Several hours later, Florida Highway Patrol troopers located King on I-75 southbound in Lee County.

Authorities said King barricaded himself inside his vehicle, leading to a lengthy standoff involving FHP and the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Shots were fired during the confrontation before King was taken into custody with serious injuries.

King was taken to a Lee County hospital. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting that occurred during the standoff.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said whether King was hit by gunfire from law enforcement or if his injuries were self-inflicted. Authorities also have not released how many shots were fired during either the deadly shooting in St. Pete or the Lee County standoff.