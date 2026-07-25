Florida man accused of child abuse, feeding boy food tainted with animal feces: VSO

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The Brief Volusia County deputies arrested William Conner, 42, and Samantha Lucas, 33, following a severe child abuse investigation in Ormond Beach. Detectives said a 12-year-old boy was locked in a laundry room and fed food contaminated with animal feces. Both suspects face multiple child abuse and neglect charges and have since bonded out of jail.



A Volusia County man was arrested Thursday after detectives say he put two children through prolonged abuse, including intentionally feeding a 12-year-old boy food contaminated with animal feces.

According to the Volusia Sheriff's Office, William Conner, 42, of Ormond Beach, was arrested on multiple child abuse and child neglect charges following an investigation that began with a Florida Department of Children and Families referral in May.

Investigators said the alleged abuse involved two victims, ages 12 and 14.

Florida child abuse investigation

The backstory:

Detectives said the 12-year-old boy told investigators he was deprived of food and water and forced to stay in a detached laundry room that had no air conditioning, running water or bathroom access. The boy told investigators he was forced to use a bucket as a toilet.

According to the sheriff's office, the boy also said Conner fed him food contaminated with animal feces and gave him water mixed with urine. After learning what he had consumed, the boy vomited, investigators said.

The boy also reported being hit with a studded belt, electronic cords and plastic spatulas, according to detectives.

Ormond Beach child neglect allegations

Dig deeper:

The sheriff's office said Conner monitored the laundry room with a camera and, on some occasions, forced the boy to stay awake throughout the night. Detectives said Conner allegedly used a two-way audio system to taunt the boy if he fell asleep.

Investigators said the 14-year-old girl also received some of the same treatment.

Detectives said both children are now in a safe environment.

Volusia County arrests and charges

Conner faces the following charges:

Two counts of child abuse

Two counts of child neglect

A second suspect, Samantha Lucas, 33, was also arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of child neglect, according to the sheriff's office.

Both Conner and Lucas were arrested and booked into the Volusia County Jail. Jail records show they have since bonded out.