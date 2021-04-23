Before Digital Underground was formed, Shock G called Tampa home

article

The death of Shock G left an emotional mark in the hip-hop world as fans and musicians alike shared tributes of the Digital Underground leader who grew up in Tampa.

Shock G, whose name is Gregory Jacobs, was found dead at the age of 57 in a hotel room in Tampa on Thursday. There was no word yet on the name of the hotel.

Jacobs was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. but moved to Tampa later on. He attended Greco Junior High School, Chamberlain High School – where he dropped out – and resumed his education at Hillsborough Community College.

Jacobs was also a successful music producer, working with Tupac, Bobby Brown and Prince.

Nzazi Malonga, a longtime friend who served as head of security and helped manage the group, said the rapper-producer was found unresponsive inside the Tampa hotel room. Malonga said the performer, born Greg Jacobs, had struggled with drug addiction for years.

The group found fame with the Billboard Top 10 hit "Humpty Dance" in 1990, as Jacobs donned a Groucho Marx-style fake nose and glasses to become one of his many alter egos, Humpty Hump.

He initially maintained the flamboyant Humpty was a separate person, doing in-character interviews and sometimes having his brother Kent Racker play the part.

Big Boi, Chuck D, Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes were among those posting online tributes to Jacobs, with many expressing pain after the deaths earlier in the month of rappers DMX and Black Rob.

"Our brother Shock G was a GIANT. There’s not one aspect of what we do musically that this man has not influenced," wrote Talib Kweli.

Malonga said Jacobs had lived with him in the Los Angeles area for several years to get sober in the early 2000s, but had relapsed and been recently living with family in Florida.

There is no word yet on the cause of his death. Jacobs’ father, Edward Racker, told TMZ there were no signs of trauma and an autopsy will be conducted.

